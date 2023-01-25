Opec+ delegates expect committee to recommend steady output

World+Biz

Bloomberg
25 January, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 09:50 am

Related News

Opec+ delegates expect committee to recommend steady output

Bloomberg
25 January, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 09:50 am
A person operates a tap of crude oil during the destruction of Bakana ii illegal camp, in Okrika, Rivers state, Nigeria, 28 January 2022. Photo: REUTERS
A person operates a tap of crude oil during the destruction of Bakana ii illegal camp, in Okrika, Rivers state, Nigeria, 28 January 2022. Photo: REUTERS

Highlights:

  • Ministers will meet online next week to review oil policy.
  • Top officials haven't signaled any change to the status quo.

Opec+ delegates said they expect an advisory committee of ministers to recommend keeping oil production levels unchanged when they meet next week amid a tentative recovery in global demand.

Saudi Arabia and its partners will hold a review of output levels on 1 Feb, after agreeing significant cutbacks late last year to keep world crude markets in balance. Delegates from the group said privately that they expect the panel of ministers to maintain the status quo, as they await clarity on the recovery in consumption in China and the impact of sanctions on Russian supply.

International oil prices have climbed in the past two weeks, nearing $90 a barrel as China — the world's biggest oil importer — abandons almost three years of strict anti-Covid restrictions. Still, the path of recovery remains uncertain as the country faces a resurgence of virus cases, prompting the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to stay conservative.

At the same time, Opec+ is waiting to see the full impact of European Union sanctions on member-country Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Measures targeting its crude oil sales took effect in December and restrictions on its trade in refined products will arrive next month, but so far Russian shipments have been surprisingly resilient.

"Opec+ looks increasingly likely to keep output levels unchanged even after the scheduled meeting," Raad Alkadiri, an analyst at consultant Eurasia Group, said in a report. "Prices have firmed, supply remains tight, and significant levels of uncertainty prevail for both supply and demand." 

A decision to hold steady by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee when it convenes online next week would be consistent with signals from top officials in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Opec Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais said earlier this month that he is "cautiously optimistic" on the global economy as the nascent rebound in China is tempered by weakness in advanced economies. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman insisted last month that Opec+ will be "proactive and preemptive" to keep markets in equilibrium.

"All signs indicate that Saudi Arabia is seeking to stick with the policy of preemption for now and keep production constraints in place until there are clear indications that there is sufficient demand for additional supply," said Helima Croft, head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets LLC. 

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Energy Aspects Ltd. predict that Opec+ will only start to reverse its supply curbs — formally about 2 million barrels a day — and increase production in the second half of the year, when accelerating demand will tighten the market. The 23-nation alliance is scheduled to meet at Opec's Vienna headquarters in early June to review production levels for the remainder of 2023.

OPEC+ / oil policy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

3h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

2h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

15h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

16h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

17h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

18h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February