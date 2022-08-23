Nord Stream not in charge of 31 Aug-2 Sept Portovaya maintenance

About 42% of Europe’s gas came from Russia through the Nord Stream pipeline. It transports about 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Photo: Reuters

The Nord Stream 1 consortium is not in charge of a planned three-day maintenance at the Portovaya compressor station announced by Gazprom during which no gas will flow through the pipeline, a spokesperson for the company said.

"Portovaya compressor station is located in the upstream transportation system and therefore outside Nord Stream AG's area of responsibility," the spokesperson said. "Accordingly, the maintenance of the turbines operated by the compressor station ... will not be carried out by Nord Stream AG."

Gazprom announced the 31 Aug-2 Sept maintenance on Friday, piling pressure on Europe as it seeks to fill up gas storage facilities ahead of winter.