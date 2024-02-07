Sweden ends investigation into Nord Stream pipeline blasts

World+Biz

Reuters
07 February, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 03:26 pm

Related News

Sweden ends investigation into Nord Stream pipeline blasts

Danish police have said the pipelines were hit by powerful explosions and Swedish investigators have confirmed that traces of explosives found on site conclusively showed that sabotage had taken place

Reuters
07 February, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 03:26 pm
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark 27 September 2022. Danish Defence Command/Forsvaret Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark 27 September 2022. Danish Defence Command/Forsvaret Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they would drop further investigation into explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, confirming earlier media reports.

"The conclusion of the investigation is that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply and that the investigation therefore should be closed," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

The multi-billion dollar Nord Stream pipelines transporting Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea were ruptured by a series of blasts in Swedish and Danish waters in September 2022, releasing vast amounts of methane into the air.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Danish police have said the pipelines were hit by powerful explosions and Swedish investigators have confirmed that traces of explosives found on site conclusively showed that sabotage had taken place.

Sweden, Denmark and Germany launched separate investigations into the Nord Stream blasts, each tightly controlling information. The Danish and German probes are still ongoing.

If no conclusive evidence is found by either of the remaining investigations, the mystery behind one of the most audacious acts of infrastructure sabotage in modern history could remain unsolved.

 

Top News / Europe

Nord Stream 2 / Nord Stream

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

6h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

6h | Panorama
There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

1h | Videos
BGB chief suggests suspension of ship movement to St Martin amid Myanmar border conflict

BGB chief suggests suspension of ship movement to St Martin amid Myanmar border conflict

2h | Videos
McDonald's is losing business in the Middle East for supporting Israel

McDonald's is losing business in the Middle East for supporting Israel

2h | Videos
Why Hamilton to Ferrari deal is good for both parties on and off the track

Why Hamilton to Ferrari deal is good for both parties on and off the track

18h | Videos