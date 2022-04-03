No-trust motion against Imran Khan dismissed, Pakistan parliament dissolved

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 04:23 pm

No-trust motion against Imran Khan dismissed, Pakistan parliament dissolved

New elections would be held in 90 days

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 04:23 pm
No-trust motion against Imran Khan dismissed, Pakistan parliament dissolved
  • Pakistan speaker dismisses no-trust motion against Imran Khan
  • Imran Khan advises president to dissolve parliament
  • Pak opposition tables no-confidence motion against national assembly speaker

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has approved the dissolution of national assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

According to Article 5-

  • Loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen
  • Obedience to the Constitution and law is the [inviolable] obligation of every citizen wherever he may be and of every other person for the time being within Pakistan

Later, Imran Khan, in an address to the nation, said he had advised the president to dissolve parliament.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan advises president to dissolve parliament

Meanwhile, country's Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said new elections would be held in 90 days.

'Article 6 to be applied to Imran, NA speaker': Shahbaz Sharif

The Opposition parties in Pakistan declared the move unconstitutional and announced to move the Supreme Court against the rejection of the motion, reports The News International. 

Reacting to the situation, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said that Article 6 of the Constitution will be applied to Imran Khan and the National Assembly Speaker.

When the much-awaited NA session started, Qasim Suri gave the mic to Law Minister Fawad Chauhdry who said that the Opposition's move is backed by a foreign state and can not be allowed to be voted.

"Our ambassador is told that our relationship with Pakistan depends on the success of this no-confidence motion. If the no-confidence motion is successful, you will be forgiven. But if the no-confidence motion is not successful, then the next step will be very difficult."

He maintained that the ambassador was told that their relations with Islamabad depend on the success of this no-trust motion. The minister said that our ambassador was told that you will be pardoned if the no-trust motion against PM Imran succeeds. But if the no-trust resolution fails, the country will have to face its consequences, Fawad Chauhdry told the house.

He termed that no-trust motion a conspiracy hatched by a foreign country to change the regime in Pakistan.

Agreeing with the minister, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri rejected the no-trust motion against Imran Khan and declared it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

He maintained that the government cannot be changed in Pakistan on the directives of foreign powers.

The NA deputy speaker said that no foreign power will be allowed to topple down an elected government through a conspiracy in Pakistan and adjourned the session for an unidentified period.

