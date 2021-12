New Zealand's Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield attends a news conference on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Wellington, New Zealand, February 17, 2021. Picture taken February 17, 2021. Photo :Reuters

New Zealand reported its first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 at a state-run isolation facility in Christchurch, the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Thursday.

The infected person came to New Zealand from Germany via Dubai, he said.