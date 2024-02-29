Leap Year software glitch closes fuel pumps across New Zealand

World+Biz

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 04:40 pm

Related News

Leap Year software glitch closes fuel pumps across New Zealand

Allied Fuel, Gull, Z Energy and BP, all confirmed some self-service fuel pumps they operate around New Zealand were not working due to issues with the payment system used.

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 04:40 pm
Out of order fuel pumps at a Gull petrol station in Wellington.Photographer: Mark Coote/Bloomberg
Out of order fuel pumps at a Gull petrol station in Wellington.Photographer: Mark Coote/Bloomberg

New Zealand gas stations reported nationwide outages at self-service pumps on Thursday, apparently because their software is unable to deal with the date of 29 February.

Allied Fuel, Gull, Z Energy and BP, all confirmed some self-service fuel pumps they operate around New Zealand were not working due to issues with the payment system used, reports Reuters and Bloomberg.

"We think it's the inability of the payment software to cope with the leap year," said Gull spokesman Julien Leys. "That's our understanding but we're waiting for confirmation from our technology provider."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, the issue has been fixed and just needed to be rolled out to affected fuel pumps around the country, John Scott, chief executive of Invenco Group, told Reuters.

New Zealand is one of the first countries in the world to greet the day and therefore experience Feb. 29, the extra day added every four years to account for the Earth taking slightly longer than 365 days to orbit the sun, according to Bloomberg

"We are aware of an issue with our third-party payment system that is impacting companies across New Zealand today, including Z Energy," Z said in a statement on its website. "We are working closely with our third-party payment provider to resolve this issue as quickly as possible."

Top News

New Zealand / glitch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

4h | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

9h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

6h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

2h | Videos
Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

5h | Videos
A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

20h | Videos
Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

8h | Videos