New Zealand to provide Ukraine with non-lethal military assistance

World+Biz

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 09:40 am

Related News

New Zealand to provide Ukraine with non-lethal military assistance

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the money would be primarily directed to a NATO Trust Fund that provides fuel, rations, communication equipment and first aid kits to support Ukraine as its battles Russian forces that invaded on 24 February

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 09:40 am
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS/
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS/

New Zealand said on Monday it will provide Ukraine with a further NZ$5 million ($3.46 million) in funds and non-lethal military assistance including some surplus equipment.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the money would be primarily directed to a NATO Trust Fund that provides fuel, rations, communication equipment and first aid kits to support Ukraine as its battles Russian forces that invaded on Feb. 24.

"We consider what is happening in Ukraine as a massive disruption to the international rules-based order and because of that it impacts all of us and that's why we have taken these extraordinary measures," Ardern told a news conference.

The New Zealand Defence Force will provide tactical equipment such as body armour, helmets and vests that are surplus to requirements, she said.

This brings New Zealand's total assistance to Ukraine to NZ$11 million.

New Zealand has also imposed sanctions on Russia and arranged a special visa for Ukrainians with New Zealand connections.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation".

($1 = 1.4463 New Zealand dollars)

New Zealand / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Brac at 50

Brac at 50: As the country graduates, Brac sees towns, cities as its next frontier

1h | Features
If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

20h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

21h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

12h | Videos
Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

14h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

14h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh