Manipur violence: Situation improving 'slowly' says state; Supreme Court wants fresh report

Women holding placards as they welcome Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the violence-hit Manipur, on Friday last week. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

The Supreme Court on Monday (3 July) directed the Manipur government to submit an updated status report on the ethnic violence in the state. The court will hear the case next on 10 July.

During the brief hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre and Manipur government told the apex court that the situation in the state is improving, "though slowly".

The hearing comes a day after the United Peoples' Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO), two umbrella Kuki organisations, have withdrawn roadblocks in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on National Highway 2.

In a joint statement, the two organisations, which represent among others former militant groups that have signed suspension of operations pacts with the government, said the blockade on the highway has been lifted with immediate effect, following an appeal by Union home minister Amit Shah.

The organisations said the home minister had shown "deep concern to restore peace and harmony" in the state.

However, Kuki civil society group Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), which had announced a roadblock on NH-2 two months ago, has not officially withdrawn the agitation yet.

Manipur has two national highways -- NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam).

The NH-2 has been blocked by Kuki organisations since the violence broke out in Manipur on 3 May and was temporarily opened following Shah's visit in late May.

More than 100 people have so far lost their lives in ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.