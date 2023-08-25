Indian govt provides temporary shelter homes to those displaced by Manipur's ethnic clashes

25 August, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2023, 10:07 am

Indian govt provides temporary shelter homes to those displaced by Manipur's ethnic clashes

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Manipur government on Wednesday began the process of handing over pre-fabricated temporary shelter houses to the violence-affected displaced families in the Indian northeastern border state.

the Indian state chief minister N Biren Singh handed over the temporary shelters at a function organised in Sajiwa jail premises, about 8 km north-east of Imphal, to those affected by the ongoing ethnic clashes in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that the step has been taken up by the government on a temporary basis to accommodate the displaced families until permanent houses are constructed.

He said the government is making efforts to restore normalcy in the state.

The pre-fabricated temporary shelter houses at Sajiwa which will accommodate nearly 400 displaced families of violence affected Ekou and Dolaithabi villages in Imphal East district who are presently taking shelter at relief camps after their houses were destroyed in the aftermath of clashes which broke out in early May.

The shelters have two bedrooms, one washroom, a common kitchen and dining hall.

Currently 50,000 displaced people are taking shelter at over 350 relief camps.

"The displaced families from other relief camps will also be shifted to the temporary shelter houses within the next 10 to 15 days," said Singh.

"Along with this, construction of the permanent houses will also take place once the on-going survey ends", he added.

Singh shared the pictures of the shelters on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

"I'm pleased to share that the Govt of Manipur has successfully handed over the temporary shelter home at Sajiwa Jail Complex to the first lot of displaced families today. In the upcoming weeks, we will also be inaugurating similar facilities in the other hill and valley districts of Manipur", he wrote.

The temporary shelter houses are being constructed by the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd at a cost of ₹149 crore in eight places.

Similarly, temporary shelter houses will also be constructed in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts for which land identification process is nearing completion.

In June, CM Singh had announced plans to build around 4,000 pre-fabricated houses.

Clashes in Manipur first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town after Kuki groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state's reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

Violence quickly engulfed the state where ethnic fault lines run deep, displacing tens of thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods into jungles, often across state borders.

 

