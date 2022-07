Indonesian migrant workers who arrived from Malaysia exercise during quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Soewondo air base in Medan, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, April 11, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Septianda Perdana via REUTERS

Malaysia's Human Resources Minister on Thursday said Indonesia has agreed to lift a freeze on sending its migrant workers to the country effective 1 August.

The decision comes after both countries agreed to integrate existing systems to facilitate the recruitment and intake of Indonesian domestic workers entering Malaysia, minister S. Saravanan said in a statement.