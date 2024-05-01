Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupts, more than 12,000 people evacuated

Asia

Reuters
01 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 02:57 pm

Related News

Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupts, more than 12,000 people evacuated

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) had warned the residents of Tagulandang island that a tsunami could be triggered by volcanic material collapsing into the ocean

Reuters
01 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 02:57 pm
Mount Ruang volcano spews volcanic materials during an eruption as seen from Tagulandang in Sitaro, North Sulawesi province, Indonesia, May 1, 2024. Photo: The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG)/Handout via REUTERS
Mount Ruang volcano spews volcanic materials during an eruption as seen from Tagulandang in Sitaro, North Sulawesi province, Indonesia, May 1, 2024. Photo: The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG)/Handout via REUTERS

Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupted on Tuesday, spewing lava as lightning flashes lit up its crater, prompting authorities to raise the alert status and evacuate more than 12,000 people living on a nearby island. 

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) had warned the residents of Tagulandang island that a tsunami could be triggered by volcanic material collapsing into the ocean.

The warning, issued on Tuesday morning, remained in placed as of the afternoon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The agency raised the alert status of Ruang to the highest level following the early morning eruption, urging residents not to go near the volcano.

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said that all 843 residents living in Ruang island, where the volcano is located, have been moved to Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province. Residents of Tagulandang island are being relocated to Siau island to the north.     

The eruption follows a series of eruptions earlier this month that forced hundreds to evacuate, and the airport in the provincial capital of Manado to close. That eruption also caused damage to some homes. At the time, the volcanology also issued a warning about the potential for a tsunami.

Footage shared by Indonesia's disaster agency showed strikes of lightning flashing above Ruang's crater, as fiery red clouds of lava and rocks were projected into the air and rained down around the island.

The volcanology agency said the eruption column reached 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) high, and urged any remaining residents within a 7-km, previously 6-km, radius to immediately evacuate, warning of possible further "explosive eruptions".

Ruang island is about 100 km from Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province in the north-central region of the sprawling Indonesian archipelago. 

The eruption corresponded with a spike in seismic activity and deep volcanic earthquakes, the disaster agency said.

Authorities closed Manado's Sam Ratulangi airport again on Tuesday, citing the possible spread of volcanic ash, the airport operator said in an Instagram post. The airport will remain closed until noon on Wednesday, the transport ministry said. 

Authorities downgraded the status level to level 3 last week before bumping it up again to level 4 on Tuesday.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," an area of high seismic activity where multiple tectonic plates meet.

Top News

Ruang volcano / Indonesia / Indonesia Volcano

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

6h | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

1d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

13m | Videos
Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

17h | Videos
The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

19h | Videos
Spending Cap in Premier League

Spending Cap in Premier League

16h | Videos