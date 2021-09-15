At least 7 dead in plane crash in Sao Paulo state of Brazil

World+Biz

UNB/Xinhua
15 September, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 10:26 am

Related News

At least 7 dead in plane crash in Sao Paulo state of Brazil

UNB/Xinhua
15 September, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 10:26 am
Representative Photo.
Representative Photo.

At least seven people were killed when an executive plane crashed in a rural area of the Brazilian municipality of Piracicaba, in southeastern Sao Paulo state, the local fire department said on Tuesday.

The deaths included the pilot, co-pilot and five passengers, all members of the same family, according to a report by the Sao Paulo state fire department disseminated on social media.

The plane had departed from the regional airport of Piracicaba, located 164 km from the city of Sao Paulo.

The crash occurred in a wooded area next to the Sao Paulo State Faculty of Technology, causing a fire, according to the Globo News channel.

Firefighters were at the site putting out the forest fire, according to the report.

Experts from the Brazilian Air Force were also sent to the site to conduct air traffic control investigations.

Sao Paulo state of Brazil / Plane Crash / Brazil / Sao Paulo

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

World Robot conference kicks off in China

World Robot conference kicks off in China

Now | Videos
Shammi Nasrin: A notable woman weightlifter in Bangladesh

Shammi Nasrin: A notable woman weightlifter in Bangladesh

Now | Videos
Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers