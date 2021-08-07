Knife attacker on Tokyo commuter train wanted to kill 'happy women'- NHK

World+Biz

Reuters
07 August, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 11:31 am

Related News

Knife attacker on Tokyo commuter train wanted to kill 'happy women'- NHK

One victim, a female university student, was seriously wounded, while the rest suffered less severe injuries

Reuters
07 August, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 11:31 am
Police escort rescue workers carrying a person through a train station after a knife attack on a train in Tokyo, Japan August 6, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Police escort rescue workers carrying a person through a train station after a knife attack on a train in Tokyo, Japan August 6, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The man alleged to have wounded 10 people in a knife attack on a Tokyo commuter train late on Friday told police he became incensed when he saw women who "looked happy" and wanted to kill them, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Police arrested the 36-year-old man in another part of Tokyo after he slashed and stabbed people in the attack at about 8:40 pm (1140 GMT) on Friday on a train on the Odakyu Line in the western part of the city, media reported.

One victim, a female university student, was seriously wounded, while the rest suffered less severe injuries.

The Sankei newspaper reported that suspect told police: "I began feeling like I wanted to kill women who looked happy about six years ago. Anyone was fine, I just wanted to kill a lot of people."

Other media, including broadcaster NHK, reported similar quotes from suspect.

A police spokesman said they had nothing further to share on the details of case when asked about the media reports on Saturday.

Violent crime is rare in Japan but there have been a spate of knife attacks by assailants unknown to the victims.

In June 2008, a man in a light truck drove into a crowd in the popular Akihabara district and then jumped out of the vehicle and started stabbing pedestrians, leaving seven dead.

Top News

Tokyo / Knife attack / happy / woman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

2d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

2d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

3d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I