Jeff Bezos 'heartbroken' over tornado deaths at Amazon warehouse

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos said he was "heartbroken" Saturday after at least six people were killed at an Amazon warehouse in the US state of Illinois when it was struck by a tornado.

"The news from Edwardsville is tragic," Bezos tweeted about the town where the warehouse, where employees were working a night shift ahead of Christmas, was located.

"We're heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones."