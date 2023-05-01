Islamic State leader killed in Syria by Turkish intelligence services - Erdogan

World+Biz

Reuters
01 May, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 10:19 am

Related News

Islamic State leader killed in Syria by Turkish intelligence services - Erdogan

Reuters
01 May, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 10:19 am
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Mustafa Destici, leader of the Turkey&#039;s Grand Unity Party (BBP) and Onder Aksakal, leader fo Democratic Left Party (DSP), in Ankara, Turkey, 27 April, 2023. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Mustafa Destici, leader of the Turkey's Grand Unity Party (BBP) and Onder Aksakal, leader fo Democratic Left Party (DSP), in Ankara, Turkey, 27 April, 2023. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday (30 April) that Turkish intelligence forces killed Islamic State leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi in Syria.

"This individual was neutralised as part of an operation by the Turkish national intelligence organisation in Syria yesterday," Erdogan said in an interview with TRT Turk broadcaster.

Erdogan said the intelligence organisation had pursued Qurashi for a long time.

Syrian local and security sources said the raid took place in the northern Syrian town of Jandaris, which is controlled by Turkey-backed rebel groups and was one of the worst affected in the 6 February earthquake that hit both Turkey and Syria.

The Syrian National Army, an opposition faction with a security presence in the area, did not immediately issue any comment.

One resident said clashes started on the edge of Jandaris overnight from Saturday into Sunday, lasting for about an hour before residents heard a large explosion.

The area was later encircled by security forces to prevent anyone from approaching the area.

IS selected al-Qurashi as its leader in November 2022 after the previous IS leader was killed in an operation in southern Syria.

Islamic State took over vast swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014, and its head at the time, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared an Islamic caliphate across territory that housed millions.

But IS lost its grip on the territory after campaigns by US-backed forces in Syria and Iraq, as well as Syrian forces backed by Iran, Russia and various paramilitaries.

Its remaining thousands of militants have in recent years mostly hidden out in remote hinterlands of both countries, though they are still capable of carrying out major hit-and-run attacks.

The US-led coalition alongside a Kurdish-led alliance known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is still carrying out raids against IS officials in Syria.

In some cases, senior IS figures have been targeted while hiding out in areas where Turkey has a major influence.

Erdogan / Islamic State leader / killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

40m | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1h | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

2h | Brands
As prices rise faster than nominal labour incomes, the cost-of-living crisis risks pushing more people into poverty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

16h | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

3h | TBS Today
Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

17h | TBS Stories
How was laser weapons invented?

How was laser weapons invented?

1h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022