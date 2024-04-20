Erdogan urges Palestinian unity after meeting Hamas chief

Middle East

AFP
20 April, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 08:54 pm

Related News

Erdogan urges Palestinian unity after meeting Hamas chief

AFP
20 April, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 08:54 pm
Turkey&#039;s President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 20, 2024. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 20, 2024. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Palestinians to unite amid Israel's war in Gaza, following hours-long talks with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul on Saturday, his office said.

"It is vital that Palestinians act with unity in this process. The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lie in unity and integrity," Erdogan said according to a Turkish presidency statement.

Erdogan and Haniyeh began talks in Istanbul on Saturday as tensions in the Middle East soar.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The meeting at the Dolmabahce Palace started shortly after 2:30pm (1130 GMT) and ended after more than two and a half hours of talks, Turkish media reported.

Haniyeh was received at the Dolmabahce palace with his delegation, including a key member of the Palestinian militant group, Khaled Mashal, according to photographs released by the Turkish presidency.

Top News / World+Biz

Erdogan / Haniyeh / Hamas / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

12h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

1h | Videos
Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

2h | Videos
Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

2h | Videos
27 sacks of cash collected from Kishoreganj's Pagla Mosque donation boxes

27 sacks of cash collected from Kishoreganj's Pagla Mosque donation boxes

14m | Videos