Iran says Blinken's anti-Iran remarks aimed at selling US weapons

FILE PHOTO: Iran&#039;s and U.S.&#039; flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Iran's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Sunday rebuked the remarks by the US secretary of state about Tehran's military program, saying they are aimed at marketing American weapons.

Nasser Kanaani made the response to a recent tweet by Antony Blinken, in which he said that they were "firmly committed to disrupting Iran's military procurement activities," according to a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website.

"The US state secretary's provocative remarks about Iran's military program are solely aimed at continuing marketing American armaments through spreading Iranophobia as well as sowing discord among regional countries," Kanaani said.

He reiterated that Iran's military program is "defensive and deterrent" in nature and not against any country that does not harbour the idea of "aggression" against Iran.

Kanaani blamed the US's "unwise and erroneous" actions over the past decades as the sources of insecurity, instability and wars in the region, adding it will be in the US interest if it stops its "wrong, meddlesome and irresponsible" approaches toward the regional countries.

