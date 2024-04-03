Investigation into Peru's Boluarte widened to include Cartier bracelet, bank deposits

World+Biz

Reuters
03 April, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 09:57 am

Related News

Investigation into Peru's Boluarte widened to include Cartier bracelet, bank deposits

Boluarte is already under investigation over her possession of pricey Rolex watches

Reuters
03 April, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 09:57 am
Peru&#039;s President Dina Boluarte attends the Leaders Retreat at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco, California, US November 17, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Peru's President Dina Boluarte attends the Leaders Retreat at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco, California, US November 17, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Peru's attorney general said on Tuesday that an investigation into President Dina Boluarte has been widened to include a $56,000 Cartier bracelet in her possession and 1.1 million soles  ($298,070.67) in bank deposits of "unknown origin."

Boluarte is already under investigation over her possession of pricey Rolex watches. 

Attorney General Juan Villena, speaking to a congressional commission, said the investigation had been widened on Monday and included looking into an estimated $500,000 worth of jewellery that Boluarte had been photographed using during public events.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The deposits into Boluarte's bank accounts date from 2016 to 2022, before she was president. At the time, Boluarte claimed the bank accounts were shared accounts when she was the president of a regional club and denied any corruption.

 

peru / Dina Boluarte

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

1h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

4h | Panorama
These houses are capable of withstanding climatic shocks without deformation; they are also cost-effective. Photo: Courtesy

Reducing climate vulnerability by building climate-resilient housing in coastal areas

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

1h | Videos
Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

15h | Videos
The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

17h | Videos
Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

19h | Videos