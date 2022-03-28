Indonesians urged to stop frying food amidst cooking oil price hike

Indonesians are being urged to stop frying food amidst cooking oil price hike.

They are being encouraged to eat boiled, steamed or roasted meals instead, as per the political party supporting President Joko Widodo.

"The food today must showcase the cook's creativity, use local ingredients and can't use any cooking oil," said Ms Wiryanti Sukamdani, an official at Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, or PDIP. She made the remark at a food fair discussing oil-free cooking methods, on Monday (28 March).

Earlier, there have been allegations that Indonesians only eat fried food, as they have been spotted queuing to buy oil.

Since then, Indonesia has announced $689.93 million of subsidies and raised export levy for palm oil to safeguard local supply and bring down cooking oil prices, reports Bloomberg.

As the country is home to a large Muslim population, people are gearing up to break their daily fast with feasts and celebration during the forthcoming month of Ramadan.

With fluctuating food costs prone to becoming a key political issue, Indonesia is urged to alter cooking methods countrywide.