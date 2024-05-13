Floods kill 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra, 17 missing

Climate Change

Reuters
13 May, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:00 am

Related News

Floods kill 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra, 17 missing

Torrential rain on Saturday evening caused flash floods, landslides, and cold lava flow, which is a mixture of volcanic ash, rock debris and water that flows like mud, in three districts in West Sumatra province, Abdul Malik, the chief of the provincial rescue team told Reuters

Reuters
13 May, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:00 am
A drone view shows an area affected by heavy rain brought flash floods and landslides in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, May 12, 2024, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Photo: Antara Foto/Adi Prima/via REUTERS
A drone view shows an area affected by heavy rain brought flash floods and landslides in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, May 12, 2024, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Photo: Antara Foto/Adi Prima/via REUTERS

Flash floods and mudslides in Indonesia's West Sumatra province killed at least 37 people this weekend while the search for 17 missing people is still ongoing, authorities said on Monday.  

Torrential rain on Saturday evening caused flash floods, landslides, and cold lava flow, which is a mixture of volcanic ash, rock debris and water that flows like mud, in three districts in West Sumatra province, Abdul Malik, the chief of the provincial rescue team told Reuters.

The cold lava flow, known in Indonesia as a lahar, came from Mount Marapi, one of Sumatra's most active volcanoes. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In December, more than 20 people were killed after Marapi erupted. A series of eruptions followed afterwards.

"The heavy rain swept materials such as ash and large rocks from the Marapi volcano," said Abdul Malik.

"Cold lava flow and flash floods have always been threats to us recently. But the problem is, it always happens late at night until dawn," he added. 

Abdul said around 400 personnel, consisting of local rescuers, police, and military have been deployed to search for the missing people on Monday, helped by at least eight excavators and drones.

The rescue efforts that began on Sunday have been complicated by damaged roads, making it difficult for rescuers to pass through. 

The national disaster and management agency BNPB said in a statement almost 200 houses were damaged and 72 hectares (178 acres) of lands, including rice fields, were affected. At least 159 people from Agam district have been evacuated to nearby school buildings, the BNPB said. 

Footage shared by the BNPB showed the roads and rice fields were covered by mud. The floods also brought logs and large rocks into settlements.

Eko Widodo, a 43-year-old survivor, recalled the floods came instantly. 

"The flooding was sudden and the river became blocked which resulted in the flow of water everywhere and it was out of control."

World+Biz / Asia

Indonesia / Flood / disaster

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

12h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

16h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

Illusive climate justice in the time of climate change 

16h | Panorama
The new CR-V comes with a boxier silhouette with larger dimensions both on the inside and the outside and features all the latest innovations from Honda. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Honda CR-V Turbo: Redefining luxury SUVs

18h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The conditions that Biden gave to Hamas for a ceasefire

The conditions that Biden gave to Hamas for a ceasefire

12h | Videos
War crimes are evident in the remains discovered in Gaza's mass graves

War crimes are evident in the remains discovered in Gaza's mass graves

11h | Videos
'Mango Special Train' to be launched on 10 June

'Mango Special Train' to be launched on 10 June

13h | Videos
The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

14h | Videos