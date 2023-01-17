Indians see US as biggest threat after China, survey shows

World+Biz

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

Indians see US as biggest threat after China, survey shows

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 10:17 pm
Indians see US as biggest threat after China, survey shows

Indians consider the United States as the second-largest military threat, following China, and place greater blame on NATO and Washington for the war in Ukraine than Russia.

About 43% of the 1,000 respondents viewed China as the biggest security concern, while 22% rated the United States as the second-worst security risk, topping India's historic archrival Pakistan, Bloomberg reported, citing a survey by Morning Consult, a US-based global business intelligence company.

"While the world's two largest democracies would seem to make for natural partners, especially given their mutual mistrust of China, Indians have strategic reasons to be wary of the world's Western superpower," said Sonnet Frisbie and Scott Moskowitz, who oversaw the survey released on Tuesday.

"As tensions between Washington and Beijing increase, the Indian public may be worried about getting caught in the middle of a US-China conflict that destabilizes regional security, putting India at risk," they added.

India's Perceived Military Threat

Source: Morning Consult/ Bloomberg Share of 1,000 respondents on countries representing the greatest military threat to India.
Source: Morning Consult/ Bloomberg Share of 1,000 respondents on countries representing the greatest military threat to India.

Many Indians blame the US and NATO than Russia for war in Ukraine:

More Indians blame the US and NATO for the war because "historical ties with Russia formed during the Cold War and India's post-independence period run deeper than India's relatively new relationship with the US," said Shumita Deveshwar, India research senior director at TS Lombard.

Russia, as the main supplier of weapons and cheap oil to India, is also "embedded in the mindset of the people, and that takes much longer to change," he added.

Source: Morning Consult/ Bloomberg Share of 1,000 respondents on who to blame for the war in Ukraine
Source: Morning Consult/ Bloomberg Share of 1,000 respondents on who to blame for the war in Ukraine

India has remained neutral on the Russian war in Ukraine in UN censure votes despite pressure from its Quad partners—India, the US, Australia, and Japan—a grouping of democracies formed to counter Beijing's economic and military ambitions.

60% of the people who filled out the survey said they want the government to keep buying oil from Russia.

About 48% of participants said Russia should remain India's preferred military equipment provider, compared to 44% for the US and some 49% also want to continue military exercises with Russia.

New Delhi and Moscow have a long-standing relationship that spans sectors such as defense and security. India is the world's largest buyer of Russian weapons,

India's jump in oil purchases has helped the Kremlin maintain exports as it tackles Western sanctions.

 

Top News

India / threat / US / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

14h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

14h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

2h | TBS SPORTS
'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

4h | TBS Entertainment
Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

5h | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades