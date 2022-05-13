India to reopen embassy in Ukraine capital Kyiv
The Indian embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on March 13 in the wake of intensified firing in the war-torn capital of Ukraine
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw in Poland, would resume its operations in Kyiv from 17 May, the minister of external affairs said on Friday.
The embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on 13 March in the wake of intensified firing in the war-torn capital of Ukraine following Russia's invasion of its east European neighbour on 24 February.