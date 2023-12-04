India pushes to maintain military presence in the Maldives

04 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 02:25 pm

Reclaimed Gulhi Fahlu Island in the Maldives, with the densely populated capital island of Malé seen in the background. Photo: South China Morning Post/AFP
India is pressing to keep its troops and military equipment in the Maldives, a strategically important island nation, according to senior officials in New Delhi.

The two countries have set up a committee to discuss India's deployment in the archipelago, the officials said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

A Sunday press release from the Maldivian president's office said an agreement has already been reached to remove around 70 Indian troops. President Mohamed Muizzu, who was elected in September, heads a party that's perceived to be close to Beijing and has welcomed Chinese investment.

India's Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment.

The troop removal issue illustrates a struggle between India and China for influence in the archipelago, which is situated on busy shipping routes in the Indian Ocean. Both nations have invested heavily in upgrading infrastructure in the Maldives and extending loans to the country.

During election campaigning, Muizzu promised to adjust the Maldives's "India first" policy and remove military personnel from the archipelago. The president's statement on Sunday comes days after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP28 summit in the United Arab Emirates.

Cutting back India's military presence was briefly discussed in Dubai, the senior Indian officials said. Both countries agreed to talk about the issue further, according to the officials, and the Maldives acknowledged the utility of India's military equipment.

In the Maldives, India operates and maintains radars, helicopters and aircraft, some of which are used for medical evacuations. The Indian Navy also patrols surrounding waters.

