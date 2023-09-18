Human rights in Russia have 'significantly deteriorated' since war - UN expert

World+Biz

Reuters
18 September, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 03:44 pm

Related News

Human rights in Russia have 'significantly deteriorated' since war - UN expert

Reuters
18 September, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 03:44 pm
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES

The human rights situation in Russia has significantly deteriorated since it invaded Ukraine in February last year, a United Nations expert said on Monday, describing a "systematic crackdown" on civil society and calling for redress.

The report by Special Rapporteur Mariana Katzarova alleges that Russian authorities have carried out mass arbitrary arrests of critics of the war and says those detained risk death due to the "persistent use of torture and ill-treatment".

It is the first time the 16-year-old U.N. Human Rights Council (HRC) has been mandated to examine the record of one of its so-called "P5" members, which hold permanent seats on the Security Council.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he could not comment for the time being because he had yet seen the report.

Moscow has previously called criticism of its domestic rights record unfounded and denied targeting civilians in Ukraine, where it says it is carrying out a "special military operation" to destroy military infrastructure.

"(The expert) has documented the recent legislative restrictions that are being used to muzzle civil society and punish human rights activists and others for their anti-war stance," the report said in its conclusions.

"The often-violent enforcement of these laws and regulations has resulted in a systematic crackdown on civil society organizations that has closed civic space and independent media," it said.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has passed stronger laws to punish dissenters and perceived traitors.

The U.N. expert Katzarova, a former journalist from Bulgaria who led investigations during the two Chechen wars for Amnesty International, also referred to attempts by Russia to obstruct her mandate, saying such actions showed "a lack of political will to uphold its human rights obligations".

Moscow has previously said it would not cooperate with the probe.

A debate on the report's findings is expected at the HRC's ongoing session in Geneva on Thursday. European Union countries are set to seek a renewal of Katzarova's mandate. More than a dozen non-governmental organisations have written to diplomats in Geneva asking them to support the renewal, a letter showed.

Human Rights / UN / Russia / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Time for BCB to introduce gender-sensitivity training: Rights activists on Sakib controversy

1h | Panorama
Dolce Interior

Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

8h | Food
Photo: Collected

Mouchak’s Kolija Singara: The original sin

8h | Food
The transformation has had a positive impact on the economy of the area, with increased sales in the Khilgaon (Taltola) City Corporation Super Market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How a food street transformed the face of Khilgaon-Taltola

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

14m | TBS SPORTS
Bhairab's bustling night fish market

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

1h | TBS Stories
Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

3h | TBS SPORTS
4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

7h | TBS Stories