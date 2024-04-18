Google terminates 28 employees for protest of Israeli cloud contract

World+Biz

Reuters
18 April, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 08:29 pm

Related News

Google terminates 28 employees for protest of Israeli cloud contract

The Alphabet unit said a small number of protesting employees entered and disrupted work at a few unspecified office locations.

Reuters
18 April, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 08:29 pm
The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Google said on Thursday it had terminated 28 employees after some staff participated in protests against the company's cloud contract with the Israeli government.

The Alphabet unit said a small number of protesting employees entered and disrupted work at a few unspecified office locations.

"Physically impeding other employees' work and preventing them from accessing our facilities is a clear violation of our policies, and completely unacceptable behavior," the company said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Google said it had concluded individual investigations, resulting in the termination of 28 employees, and would continue to investigate and take action as needed.

In a statement on Medium, Google workers affiliated with the No Tech for Apartheid campaign called it a "flagrant act of retaliation" and said that some employees who did not directly participate in Tuesday's protests were also among those Google fired.

"Google workers have the right to peacefully protest about terms and conditions of our labour," the statement added.

The protesting faction says that Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion contract awarded to Google and Amazon.com in 2021 to supply the Israeli government with cloud services, supports the development of military tools by the Israeli government.

In its statement, Google maintained that the Nimbus contract "is not directed at highly sensitive, classified, or military workloads relevant to weapons or intelligence services."

Protests at Google are not new. In 2018, workers successfully pushed the company to shelve a contract with the US military, Project Maven, meant to analyze aerial drone imagery with potential application in warfare.

Top News

google / Israel / Sack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Red Sea has unique marine habitats, including coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass beds. Photo: Mike G Rutherford

The bedazzling Red Sea and a futile search for dugongs

9h | Earth
Bioplastic films are coming out as final products after multistep processing of cotton-dust cellulose. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Compostable packaging is made locally. Why is plastic still everywhere?

12h | Panorama
Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

1d | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1h | Videos
Will the UK's anti-tobacco laws work?

Will the UK's anti-tobacco laws work?

2h | Videos
The United States has threatened to impose strict sanctions on Iran

The United States has threatened to impose strict sanctions on Iran

1h | Videos
Chelsea lead spending on agents fees

Chelsea lead spending on agents fees

3h | Videos