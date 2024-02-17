US considering more than $10 billion in subsidies for Intel - Bloomberg report

Global Economy

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 12:47 pm

Related News

US considering more than $10 billion in subsidies for Intel - Bloomberg report

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 12:47 pm
FILE PHOTO: US chipmaker Intel Corp&#039;s logo is seen on their &quot;smart building&quot; in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 15, 2019. Picture taken December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: US chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their "smart building" in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 15, 2019. Picture taken December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

The Biden administration is in talks to award more than $10 billion in subsidies to Intel Corp, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Negotiations are underway, and Intel's award package will likely include both loans and direct grants, according to the report.

The US Department of Commerce, which oversees the disbursement of CHIPS Act funds, and Intel declined to comment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The department has already announced two smaller Chips Act grants and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said earlier this month that her department planned to make several funding awards within two months from the government's $39 billion program to boost semiconductor manufacturing.

The semiconductor fund is intended to subsidize chip production and related supply chain investments, and the awards will help build factories and increase production.

Intel plans to spend tens of billions of dollars to fund chip factories at longtime sites in Arizona and New Mexico, along with a new site in Ohio that the Silicon Valley company says could become the world's largest chip plant.
But the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Intel planned to delay completion of the Ohio site until 2026 due to a slowdown in the chip market and a slow rollout of federal dollars.

It remains unclear whether a wave of federal dollars this year would speed those plans back up, or the plans of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which has also applied for US funding and whose chip factory under construction in Arizona has been delayed.

Micron and Samsung Electronics are also constructing new chip factories in the US and have applied to the program.

World+Biz

Intel / Intel Corp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

4h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

7h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

23m | Videos
GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

1h | Videos
There should be no regulatory category for stocks

There should be no regulatory category for stocks

4h | Videos
In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

1d | Videos