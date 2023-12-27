Walton and Intel showcase current and upcoming products at Tech Gala Night

27 December, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 03:20 pm

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited&#039;s Chairman SM Rezaul Alam delivers his speech at the tech gala night organised by Walton and Intel at a city hotel. Photo: Courtesy
Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Chairman SM Rezaul Alam delivers his speech at the tech gala night organised by Walton and Intel at a city hotel. Photo: Courtesy

Walton and Intel again hosted a Tech Gala Night for its business partners.

At the event which was held recently at a city hotel in Dhaka, Bangladesh's leading technology product manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited and American tech giant Intel Corporation presented their current and upcoming products to business partners. 

The business partners of both tech giants were impressed to see the world-class products and expressed their admiration.  

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Chairman SM Rezaul Alam presided over the function where high-ups from government and private organisations were present.

Intel's Country Manager (Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka) Zia Manzur joined the event through video conferencing and briefed partners about their upcoming technologies and products. Walton Digi-Tech's Chief Business Officer Md Touhidur Rahman Rad gave a lively presentation on its various technology products and upcoming product lines.

Speaking on the occasion, SM Rezaul Alam said: We need to give importance to hardware as well as software. 

We are working on how to provide more support to the corporate and business sectors of Bangladesh through enterprise resource planning so that no software has to be bought from abroad. 'Made in Bangladesh' is our proud tagline. 

We can spread Bangladeshi technologies and products everywhere through this tagline not only in the country but also globally. 

For that purpose, we are working with different sectors of information technology including hardware, software, server, database, network, cyber security etc.

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd.'s Additional Managing Director Liakat Ali said: We are overwhelmed by the cooperation and love of our business partners for 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged products. 

This love and cooperation will help in giving Bangladesh a global lead in the technology sector. 

He opined that to achieve the goal, it is important to ensure a level playing field for domestic companies in government procurement tenders.

The tech gala night also featured the scope of user experience where Walton's current and upcoming products were showcased in the display centre. 

Walton's upcoming 27-inch 4K monitor, Intel's 13th generation metal casing laptop, All-In-One PCs with advanced features, close circuit cameras and XVR specially amazed the participants. Representatives and high-ups from government and private organisations had live experience of Walton Digi-Tech products at the display centre.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Adviser Major General (Retd.) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Senior Executive Director Amin Khan, Executive Director Zeenat Hakim were also present among others at the event while veteran actor and Walton's Executive Director Azizul Hakim moderated the program. 

