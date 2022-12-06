Stocks suffer biggest drop in two weeks; dollar gains on upbeat US data

Global Economy

Reuters
06 December, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 12:42 pm

Related News

Stocks suffer biggest drop in two weeks; dollar gains on upbeat US data

Reuters
06 December, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 12:42 pm
A teller counts U.S. dollars at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula/File Photo
A teller counts U.S. dollars at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula/File Photo

Asian stocks logged their sharpest declines in two weeks but the dollar held on to gains following strong US data that again suggested the Federal Reserve might stick longer with aggressive interest rate increases.

While investors stayed hopeful of China's economy improving with the easing of the country's zero-Covid policy, analysts said markets had already priced in a lot of the upbeat news.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 1.4%, the biggest fall since 21 Nov, after climbing to a three-month high in the previous session. The benchmark has gained 20% from October lows on persistent chatter about China easing pandemic measures.

Stocks in Korea fell 1%, Taiwan slumped by 1.6%, and Hong Kong .HSIshed 1.1%. Chinese stocks extended their recovery, with the broader index gaining 0.6%, while Japan was up 0.3%.

"The black swan in the room is the risk of the Fed being too late again, but this time in cutting rates," said Havard Chi, head of research at hedge fund Quarz Capital Asia.

Tuesday's declines in Asian equities came after global stocks and Treasury prices fell on Monday as new evidence of a strong US economy raised expectations that interest rates would stay higher for longer.

"Monetary policy works with a lag and key spot indicators such as falling housing prices, rental rates, commodities, and freight pricing as well as rising layoffs and inventories are already signalling a weakening US economy," said Chi.

US services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November and employment rebounded. It was the latest data showing economic momentum that could push the Federal Reserve to tighten policy further, and it followed a robust US payrolls report for November.

Futures show the market expects US short-term interest rates to peak at 5.001% in May. The expectation is about 9 basis points higher than it was last week. By December 2023, the rates will have declined to 4.574%, according to futures markets.

The dollar stayed firm versus major peers, following its biggest rally in two weeks on Monday, which was helped by the strong US services data.

The Australian dollar regained some ground after the country's central bank raised interest rates to decade highs and stuck with a prediction of further hikes ahead, quashing any thought it was near to pausing.

While Chinese stocks have rallied in recent weeks, they are among the worst performers in Asia so far this year, despite the country easing lockdown restrictions.

On Tuesday, Beijing dropped the need for people to show negative Covid tests to enter supermarkets and offices, the latest in an easing of curbs across the country following last month's historic protests.

"We are taking a 'buy the dips' approach in increasing our allocation as we believe that a full-reopening of the Chinese borders will only be from mid-Feb onwards, said Chi, adding that the investment firm was generally bullish on Asian equities.

Oil prices edged up, after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.

Brent crude futures ticked up 0.5% to $83.1 a barrel. Futures fell more than 3% in the previous session after the US economic data.

Top News / World+Biz

stocks / US / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pastryarchy&#039;s cheapest desserts, the lemon meringue tarts, go for Tk300, and the most expensive item on their menu, a custom glazed mousse box, goes for Tk3,600. Photo: Courtesy

Pastryarchy: Baking a profitable business model in an overcrowded industry

1h | Panorama
Stadium 974, built with recycled shipping containers, is the first stadium designed for the World Cup that can be dismantled. Photo: Collected

Architectural marvels at the Qatar World Cup 

2h | Habitat
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

4h | Panorama
Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

15h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

15h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

16h | Videos
Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup