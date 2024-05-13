Beacon pharma incurs loss in Jan-Mar

Stocks

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:49 am

At the end of the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2023-24, its earnings per share was Tk2.38, lowering from Tk2.57 in the same period a year ago

Beacon Pharmaceuticals reported that it incurred a loss in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal year.

According to the financial statement filing on the Dhaka bourse, its loss per share was Tk0.95 during the quarter.

At the end of the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2023-24, its earnings per share was Tk2.38, lowering from Tk2.57 in the same period a year ago.

Its share price fell by 2.95% to Tk177.90 in the opening session on Monday.

