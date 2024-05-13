IDLC Finance's profit surges 2% in Jan-Mar
During the quarter, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk0.85, higher from Tk0.83 at the same time a year ago
The country's leading non-bank financial institution IDLC Finance reported that its profit rose over 2% in the January-March quarter of this year.
During the quarter, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk0.85, higher from Tk0.83 at the same time a year ago.
Its share price rose by 2.39% to reach Tk34.30 in the opening session on Monday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.