IDLC Finance's profit surges 2% in Jan-Mar

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:42 am

The country's leading non-bank financial institution IDLC Finance reported that its profit rose over 2% in the January-March quarter of this year.

During the quarter, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk0.85, higher from Tk0.83 at the same time a year ago.

Its share price rose by 2.39% to reach Tk34.30 in the opening session on Monday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

