Starbucks shuts two China outlets after reports they used expired ingredients

Global Economy

Reuters
13 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 05:56 pm

Related News

Starbucks shuts two China outlets after reports they used expired ingredients

"We take what was reported by local media very seriously, and have immediately closed the two stores in question to conduct a thorough investigation," a Starbucks spokesperson said

Reuters
13 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 05:56 pm
FILE PHOTO: General view of a Starbucks coffee shop in London, Britain, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
FILE PHOTO: General view of a Starbucks coffee shop in London, Britain, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

US coffee chain Starbucks said on Monday it had shut two outlets in China and was conducting an investigation after a state-backed newspaper reported that they used expired ingredients to make drinks, violating food safety rules.

The Beijing News newspaper, in what it described as an undercover investigation, said the incidents occurred at two stores in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi.

"We take what was reported by local media very seriously, and have immediately closed the two stores in question to conduct a thorough investigation," a Starbucks spokesperson said.

"Since entering the Chinese mainland market 22 years ago, we have been committed to implementing strict food safety standards and adopt a 'zero tolerance' policy towards food safety issues. We welcome the continued supervision of members of the media and the public."

The company did not comment on the specifics of the report. The newspaper later said that local Wuxi authorities were probing the stores.

The incident became a trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo social media site after the report was published.

Chinese consumers and media have become more aggressive about protecting customer rights and monitoring the behaviour of big brands, especially from overseas.

Some targets, such as Canadian winterwear brand Canada Goose which drew complaints over its refund policies, have been subjected to government reprimands, while Chinese brands such as milk tea chain Nayuki have also drawn public attention. 

China is the largest market for Starbucks outside the United States with 5,360 stores as of 3 October, the firm's latest earnings report showed.

The Beijing News report said one of the Starbucks stores used expired matcha liquid to make lattes, while another had put pastries up for sale that were meant to be thrown away.

As of Monday afternoon, the topic of Starbucks' response to the Beijing News report had received more than 50 million views on Weibo. Commenters expressed both disappointment and worries over more widespread problems.

"If Starbucks is like this, the other shops really worry me," said one Weibo user named Revario. "They suffer the scrutiny because it is a foreign brand."

Top News / World+Biz

Starbucks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

4h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

6h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

7h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh in the 5G era

Bangladesh in the 5G era

1h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

2h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

3h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 