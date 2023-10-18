Starbucks threatens to sue its union over ‘solidarity with Palestine’ tweet

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
18 October, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 03:40 pm

Related News

Starbucks threatens to sue its union over ‘solidarity with Palestine’ tweet

The company had previously condemned the post but is now upping the ante, planning to take the union to court

TBS Report
18 October, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 03:40 pm
FILE PHOTO: General view of a Starbucks coffee shop in London, Britain, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
FILE PHOTO: General view of a Starbucks coffee shop in London, Britain, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Starbucks is suing its union, Starbucks Workers United, after objecting to the group's social media post in support of Palestine after the Hamas attack on Israel, according to an internal company note circulated Tuesday (17 October).

The company had previously condemned the post but is now upping the ante, planning to take the union to court, reports The Intercept.

In a message from Executive Vice President Sara Kelly, Starbucks argued that the union's use of the name Starbucks confuses customers, and that some customers took their anger over the SWU statement out on store employees. 

The union's post read "Solidarity with Palestine!" and quote-tweeted an image of a bulldozer breaking through the fence encircling Gaza.

More than 9,000 workers at 360 stores have now voted to join SWU, which is affiliated with Workers United and SEIU, according to its website, but they have been met with stiff resistance from the company on a potential contract.

X/Starbucks Workers United
X/Starbucks Workers United

US Senator Rick Scott called for a boycott of Starbucks and criticized the union for its tweets, urging the company to denounce support for terrorism.

According to The Intercept report, Starbucks previously sent the union a "cease and desist" order threatening legal action and now plans to follow through with that threat. An excerpt of the message reads:

"Shortly after 7 October, Workers United posted a statement with an image of a bulldozer tearing down part of the Israel and Gaza border, reflecting their support for violence perpetrated by Hamas. Unfortunately, as violence against the innocent in the region continues to escalate, some people are mistakenly tying these remarks to us, because Workers United and its affiliates and members continue to use our name, logo and intellectual property. Starbucks unequivocally condemns acts of terrorism, hate and violence committed by Hamas, and we strongly disagree with the views expressed by Workers United, including its local affiliates, union organizers and those who identify as members of "Starbucks Workers United" — none of these groups speak for Starbucks Coffee Company and do not represent our company's views, positions, or beliefs. Their words and actions belong to them, and them alone."

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Starbucks Workers United, as reported in The Intercept.
 

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Starbucks / Starbucks Workers United

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

4h | Pursuit
Some of the players came from different parts of the country and have other professions. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

‘When they see me play, they realise I’m much more than my lost limb’

7h | Panorama
Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

1d | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

1h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

3h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

5h | TBS World
Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

1d | TBS World