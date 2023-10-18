Starbucks threatens to sue its union over ‘solidarity with Palestine’ tweet

Starbucks is suing its union, Starbucks Workers United, after objecting to the group's social media post in support of Palestine after the Hamas attack on Israel, according to an internal company note circulated Tuesday (17 October).

The company had previously condemned the post but is now upping the ante, planning to take the union to court, reports The Intercept.

In a message from Executive Vice President Sara Kelly, Starbucks argued that the union's use of the name Starbucks confuses customers, and that some customers took their anger over the SWU statement out on store employees.

Starbucks is suing its union after "Solidarity with Palestine!" tweet https://t.co/xzWhxPrjkC by @ryangrim https://t.co/xzWhxPrjkC— The Intercept (@theintercept) October 17, 2023

The union's post read "Solidarity with Palestine!" and quote-tweeted an image of a bulldozer breaking through the fence encircling Gaza.

More than 9,000 workers at 360 stores have now voted to join SWU, which is affiliated with Workers United and SEIU, according to its website, but they have been met with stiff resistance from the company on a potential contract.

X/Starbucks Workers United

US Senator Rick Scott called for a boycott of Starbucks and criticized the union for its tweets, urging the company to denounce support for terrorism.

According to The Intercept report, Starbucks previously sent the union a "cease and desist" order threatening legal action and now plans to follow through with that threat. An excerpt of the message reads:

"Shortly after 7 October, Workers United posted a statement with an image of a bulldozer tearing down part of the Israel and Gaza border, reflecting their support for violence perpetrated by Hamas. Unfortunately, as violence against the innocent in the region continues to escalate, some people are mistakenly tying these remarks to us, because Workers United and its affiliates and members continue to use our name, logo and intellectual property. Starbucks unequivocally condemns acts of terrorism, hate and violence committed by Hamas, and we strongly disagree with the views expressed by Workers United, including its local affiliates, union organizers and those who identify as members of "Starbucks Workers United" — none of these groups speak for Starbucks Coffee Company and do not represent our company's views, positions, or beliefs. Their words and actions belong to them, and them alone."

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Starbucks Workers United, as reported in The Intercept.

