Language-learning app Duolingo eyes over $3 billion valuation in US IPO

Global Economy

Reuters
19 July, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 09:34 pm

Language-learning app Duolingo eyes over $3 billion valuation in US IPO

About 5.1 million shares will be offered in IPO, priced between $85 and $95 each, which would rake in more than $485 million at the top end of that range

Reuters
19 July, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 09:34 pm
FILE PHOTO: Woman with her smartphone poses in front of displayed Duolingo logo in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: Woman with her smartphone poses in front of displayed Duolingo logo in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Language-learning app Duolingo Inc said on Monday it was aiming to be valued at up to $3.4 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

About 5.1 million shares will be offered in IPO, priced between $85 and $95 each, which would rake in more than $485 million at the top end of that range.

Nearly 1.4 million shares will be offered by the selling stockholders, proceeds from which will not go to the company.

Duolingo was last valued at $2.4 billion after a $35 million investment from Durable Capital Partners and General Atlantic in November.

Pittsburgh-headquartered Duolingo was founded in 2011 by engineers Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, who met at Carnegie Mellon University.

The company's flagship app has more than 500 million downloads and is the top-grossing app in the education category on both Google Play and Apple's App Store.

Goldman Sachs & Co as well as Allen & Company are the lead underwriters for the IPO. The company plans to start trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "DUOL".

World+Biz

Duolingo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses