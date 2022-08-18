Duolingo launches English learning course for Bangla speakers

Corporates

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 09:41 pm

Related News

Duolingo launches English learning course for Bangla speakers

Bangla becomes the 2nd Indic language to feature on the app, after Hindi

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 09:41 pm
Duolingo launches English learning course for Bangla speakers

Duolingo – the world's most popular language learning app – on Thursday (18 August) has launched a new Indian language course on their platform allowing users to learn English from Bangla, for the first time ever.

Speakers of Bangla, the second most spoken language in India, can now learn English for free on the Duolingo app on iOS, Android and web.

This launch follows the success the brand witnessed after enabling Hindi speakers to learn English, making it the most popular course in India today, reads a media release.

In fact, 40% of all learners on Duolingo in India are learning English from Hindi.

Along with displaying great pride in local heritage and traditions, Indians – who are largely multilingual – are constantly adding international languages to their portfolios.

The most popular of these languages are English, followed by Korean, French, Spanish, German, and Japanese.

While the range of reasons to study a new language is diverse for Indian learners, professional and personal growth remain top motivators.

According to a recent study by the brand, this trend is observed across age groups as well as across metro and non-metro cities in India.

This falls in line with Duolingo's vision to create a language learning app that is free and fun for people to use, allowing them to benefit from economic and personal growth advantages. With the launch of the Bangla to English course, Duolingo intends to make this fun learning tool available to over 300 million Bangla speakers worldwide, including those in India and Bangladesh, the release adds.

The Duolingo app uses machine learning to identify the user's current level of proficiency. Training material that is gamified, interactive and fun is then provided based on present mastery of the language.

Commenting on the language launch, Country Marketing Manager, Duolingo India, Karandeep Singh Kapany said, "English can often be viewed as an intimidating language to learn. However, many fail to realise that Indian local languages are far more nuanced and complex, making English learning easier in comparison."

He also said, "India is one of the fastest growing markets for Duolingo and we foresee great potential to introduce even more regional languages like Tamil, Telugu and Punjabi. Hindi and Bangla are just the tip of the iceberg!"

Education

Duolingo / language

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

8h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

7h | Pursuit
The members of BracU Dichari in Poland for the ERL Championship Round. Photo: Courtesy

BracU Dichari: A Bangladeshi robotics team on the world stage

9h | Pursuit
FundedNext aims to provide funds to traders with the best possible trading experience and to maximise the opportunity to unleash their true potential. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

FundedNext: A global prop-trading firm built by a Bangladeshi youth

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

11m | Videos
BM Depot fire: Uncertainty grips RMG exporters over payment for burnt goods

BM Depot fire: Uncertainty grips RMG exporters over payment for burnt goods

1h | Videos
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

3h | Videos
Nutritious food for mother

Nutritious food for mother

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar
Economy

Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar