India's Reliance, Adani among 49 bidders for debt-ridden Future Retail

Global Economy

Reuters
14 April, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 10:13 am

Related News

India's Reliance, Adani among 49 bidders for debt-ridden Future Retail

Reuters
14 April, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 10:13 am
Mukesh Ambani (L), and Gautam Adani (R). Photos: Collected
Mukesh Ambani (L), and Gautam Adani (R). Photos: Collected

Companies led by Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, a British retailer and global asset reconstruction firms are among the 49 entities in the fray to acquire Future Retail Ltd, the debt-laden Indian retailer said on Monday.

Reliance Retail, part of Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd as well as April Moon Retail Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Flemingo group and Gautam Adani-led Adani Airport Holdings, have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs), an exchange filing by Future Retail showed.

Other entities that have submitted EOIs include London-based retailer WH Smith, a consortium led by US-based restructuring firm Gordon Brothers, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction, India's Jindal Power, and individual investor Harsha Vardhan Reddy.

Future Retail's court-appointed resolution professional held a second round of EoIs since the first did not have enough participants, the Economic Times daily reported.

Future Retail, once India's second-largest retailer, was dragged into bankruptcy proceedings by banks after it defaulted on loans and its lenders also rejected a $3.4 billion buyout by Reliance amid a legal challenge by Amazon.com Inc.

Reliance Retail, Jindal Power, JC Flowers, WH Smith and Gordon Brothers did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

World+Biz / South Asia

Gautam Adani / Mukesh Ambani / Reliance Group / Future Retail Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

2h | Panorama
Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

1d | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

1d | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

17h | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

18h | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

15h | TBS World
All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

20h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner