Power pact: Ambani takes 26% in Adani's power project in Madhya Pradesh

Rival billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have signed the pact for their first ever collaboration for a power project in Madhya Pradesh. Ambani's firm Reliance has picked up 26 percent stake in Adani Power's project in MP, signing a pact to use the plants' 500 MW of electricity for captive use.

Reliance will pick up 5 crore equity shares in Mahan Energen Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, of face value ₹10 at par ( ₹50 crore) and will use 500 MW of generation capacity for captive use, the two firms said in separate stock exchange filings.

In its company filing, Adani Power said, "Mahan Energen Ltd (MEL), wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd (APL), has entered into a 20-year long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 500 MW with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), under the captive user policy as defined under the Electricity Rules, 2005."

"In order to avail the benefit of this policy, RIL has to hold a 26 per cent ownership stake in the captive unit in proportion to the total capacity of the power plant. It will accordingly invest in 5 crore equity shares of MEL, aggregating to ₹50 crore for the proportionate ownership stake," the filing further said.