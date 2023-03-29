GOP policies would surrender tech economy to China: Biden

Global Economy

AP/UNB
29 March, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 11:23 am

Related News

GOP policies would surrender tech economy to China: Biden

AP/UNB
29 March, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 11:23 am
President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed Inc., in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed Inc., in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Republicans' ideas for cutting the budget could undermine US manufacturing and help China dominate the world economy.

Speaking at a semiconductor maker in North Carolina to highlight his own policies, Biden is trying to shape public sentiment as he faces off with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., about whether the federal government should raise its legal borrowing capacity.

McCarthy sent a letter Tuesday saying that talks should start about possible spending cuts in return for the debt limit increase. Biden has said Republicans need to put forth their own budget plan before negotiations start. Without an agreement, the federal government could default on its financial obligations.

The president tried to ratchet up pressure on Tuesday by saying that the GOP demands on the budget would only empower China, the country's key geopolitical rival. Being tough on China has been a core part of the identity of former President Donald Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House in 2024, and his Make America Great Again movement. The Democratic president said their objections to his policies would instead strengthen China.

"It would mean ceding the future of innovation and technology to China," Biden told the crowd. "I've got news for you and for MAGA Republicans in Congress: not on my watch. We're not going to let them undo all the progress we made."

Biden's trip to Wolfspeed follows the Durham-based company announcing plans last September to build a $5 billion manufacturing facility in Chatham County that is expected to create 1,800 new jobs. Biden had won passage last July of a $280 billion legislative package known as the CHIPS Act, which was intended to boost the US semiconductor industry and scientific research.

It's nothing new for the Biden administration to highlight the CHIPS Act, the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation and a roughly $375 billion climate bill — major legislation that the Democratic administration steered into law before Democrats lost control of the House.

But now, just weeks after Biden unveiled his own budget — it includes $2.6 trillion in new spending — his administration is looking for chances to lean into its battle with Republicans over spending priorities and who has better ideas to steward the US economy in the years to come. Republicans have rejected Biden's budget but have yet to unveil their own counteroffer to the Democrats' blueprint, which is built around tax increases on the wealthy and a vision statement of sorts for Biden's yet-to-be-declared campaign for reelection in 2024.

His trip is part of a larger effort to draw attention to his policies, which have been overshadowed by high inflation.

Besides Biden's visit to Wolfspeed, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and other senior administration officials will fan out to 20 states over the next three weeks to highlight the impact of Biden's economic agenda, according to the White House.

Biden has said he intends to run for a second term but has yet to formally launch his reelection campaign.

His effort to highlight legislative victories could also give him an opportunity to present voters with images of an administration focused on governing as Trump braces for a possible indictment.

Trump is being investigated over payments during his 2016 campaign to two women who alleged affairs or sexual encounters with him. The ex-president denies being involved with either of the women — porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal.

Trump narrowly won North Carolina in 2020. Among the other states that Biden and administration officials will be visiting in the weeks ahead are Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin — crucial battlegrounds that Biden won in 2020 and states expected to be competitive again in 2024.

Top News / World+Biz

Joe Biden / US-China rivalry / US-China / Global tech economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Schools are also places of safety for children, keeping children away from exploitation and violence. Photo: TBS

Building better futures: What it means to make our schools safe and secure

1h | Thoughts
Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

35m | Pursuit
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

1h | Pursuit
Mirror, mirror on the wall!

Mirror, mirror on the wall!

1h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

5 AI Tools to use in your Business

5 AI Tools to use in your Business

25m | Tech Talk
FIFA has changed the penalty rules

FIFA has changed the penalty rules

30m | TBS SPORTS
Why are Bollywood stars the target of gangsters?

Why are Bollywood stars the target of gangsters?

35m | TBS Entertainment
Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

14h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year