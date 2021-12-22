Global stocks rise sharply with investors' renewed risk appetite; oil settles up

Global Economy

Reuters
22 December, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 10:43 am

Related News

Global stocks rise sharply with investors' renewed risk appetite; oil settles up

The US Dollar Currency Index fell slightly as investors ploughed money into riskier currencies

Reuters
22 December, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 10:43 am
Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, US, December 17, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, US, December 17, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Highlights:

  • Wall Street recoups previous session's losses
  • US dollar slips
  • Oil prices gain ground

Wall Street closed significantly higher on Tuesday after a bruising session the prior day, with oil prices also gaining as investors sought riskier assets despite surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant around the world.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would be taking steps to fight the Omicron variant, by opening federal testing sites in New York City and buying 500 million at-home tests Americans can order online for free. Israel is set to offer a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccination to people over 60 years old.

World shares had fallen earlier in the week after Omicron infections multiplied around the world, but strong corporate earnings and reports that Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine provides protection against the variant gave investors hope on Tuesday. US stocks had also taken a hit after Biden's $1.75 trillion spending bill was dealt a potentially fatal blow on Sunday.

"We think this was kind of overdue over the past couple of weeks. We're kind of set up for a rally in time for Santa Claus, which officially begins next Monday," said Scott Brown, technical market strategist at LPL Financial, explaining that a so-called Santa Claus rally can happen in the last five trading days of the year and first two of the new year.

"We think we've had a little bit of a washout. We saw a lot of fear rush into the market."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% to 35,492.7, and the S&P 500 gained 1.78% to 4,649.23. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.4% to close at 15,341.09.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.61%.

Oil prices settled up more than 3% despite signs of improving supply and concerns the spread of Omicron would curb travel and crimp demand for fuel.

Brent crude settled up $2.46, or 3.4%, at $73.98 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.51, or 3.7%, to $71.12 a barrel.

The United States is considering cutting quarantine time for people with Covid-19. The CEO of Delta Air Lines asked the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slash quarantine time to five days from 10.

A somber US trading session on Monday underscored market fears that rapidly rising cases of the coronavirus variant would yet again force governments around the world to impose lockdown measures, potentially choking off fragile economic recoveries from similar measures earlier in the year.

Still, investors on Tuesday were cautiously optimistic that the economic hit would be less severe this time, as they bought stocks and sold perceived safe-haven currencies such as the dollar and Japanese yen.

The US Dollar Currency Index fell slightly as investors ploughed money into riskier currencies.

The yen, considered a safe-haven asset, was flat versus the greenback at 114.08 per dollar.

US Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as traders set their sights on optimistic economic conditions, and brushed aside inflation fears at a 20-year bond auction.

Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies - which often offer a reliable gauge to risk sentiment - gained ground. Bitcoin added more than 4% after trending lower in recent weeks.

Top News / World+Biz

Global stocks / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

21h | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

1d | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

1d | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

14h | Videos
Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

14h | Videos
In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

14h | Videos
Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 