Asia’s macro hedge funds get ready for end of yen weakness

Global Economy

Reuters
21 September, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 04:36 pm

Related News

Asia’s macro hedge funds get ready for end of yen weakness

Reuters
21 September, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 04:36 pm
Coins and banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Coins and banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Asia macro hedge fund managers, many of whom posted strong returns this year, are betting the Japanese yen's unrelenting slide will end soon and some are even priming for a possible tumble in Japanese government bonds.

Veteran Japan investor Soon Hock Chua's Asia Genesis Macro Fund closed its short position on yen recently after the short trade contributed about 3 percentage points of the gross return this year. The Singapore-based fund had a net return of 9.3% at the end of August.

"We had short positions in yen since January and closed them at slightly above the 140 level. We are neutral at the current level," said Chua, the fund's chief investment officer.

Chua founded Asia Genesis Asset Management in 1999 and his Japan Macro Fund returned 18.7% annually between March 2000 and 2009. He relaunched the business in 2020 after taking a break.

"Japanese authorities rightly should be concerned about the very weak yen and may intervene," Chua said, pointing to the jump in Japan's inflation.

The growing divergence between the Bank of Japan's ultra-dovish policy and the Federal Reserve's super-hawkish one has driven the yen down 20% this year against the dollar. The Fed is widely expected to deliver another aggressive hike later on Wednesday, with the BOJ seen standing pat again on Thursday.

The BOJ's zero-rates policy stance, even as Japan's inflation has hit its fastest annual pace in nearly eight years, has speculators betting the central bank will eventually have to give up on the vast bond buying project that keeps 10-year yields pinned to zero.

"A change of monetary policy is long overdue," said Shun Hong Liu, chief investment officer of Hong Kong-based Hong Investment Advisors. Its HCM Rapier Fund Class A generated a 55% net return through the end of August 2022.

Bucking the trend of many other funds, Liu has a long position on the yen at 130-per-dollar and believes a sharp appreciation of the yen could easily happen, like it did in 1998 and 2008.

It would not be a surprise if the Japanese politicians ask BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to discontinue the ceiling of 0.25% on 10-year JGBs and try to steer the economy away from trouble before his retirement, Liu said. Kuroda retires next year.

"We have conviction in our long yen position," he said, adding that the positions so far haven't affected performance too much as they use the long positions as a hedge on their other short Asian currency trades.

Chua and Liu also warn that JGBs are a bubble that may burst soon, as Japan's monetary stimulus had merely stoked inflation, instead of generating sustainable economic growth.

"Japan will see the bursting of JGB bubble that it desperately wants to preserve," Chua said. "If the yen weakens further and CPI inflation escalates above 3% for a sustained period, this may be coming."

Nevertheless, betting against Japanese sovereign debt-- a trade famously known as a widow-maker -- has never been easy, given the BOJ's massive balance sheet and steely resolve to defend its yield curve control settings.

Asia Genesis Macro Fund's short trades on JGBs were closed out with a 1.2% gross loss this year.

"The 'widow' trade remains challenging as Kuroda's BOJ remains steadfast," Chua said.

World+Biz

macro hedge fund / yen / Japanese yen / Asian currencies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Auto News of the Week 

6h | Wheels
Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

8h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

7h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

8h | Videos
Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

8h | Videos
How to reduce food budget

How to reduce food budget

8h | Videos
Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination