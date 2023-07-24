Most Asian currencies slip ahead of likely Fed hike

Stocks

Reuters
24 July, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 10:51 am

Related News

Most Asian currencies slip ahead of likely Fed hike

Reuters
24 July, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 10:51 am
Most Asian currencies slip ahead of likely Fed hike

The Taiwan dollar and Thai baht led losses among weak Asian currencies on Monday (24 July), as investors braced for the US Federal Reserve's meeting later this week, even as expectations rise for a pause in rate hikes in the future.

Taiwan's dollar <TWD=TP> lost about 0.5%, slipping to its weakest since 11 July and was on track for its fourth consecutive session of losses.

Market participants expect a 25 basis point rate hike at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting which concludes late Wednesday, with all eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on the trajectory of rate hikes in the near term.

At 0340 GMT, the dollar index <=USD>, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major rivals, stood at 101.02.

"The Fed, under Chair Powell, has never surprised markets. Forward guidance will be key – the recent disinflationary trends suggest the Fed will likely be done after delivering this rate hike," analysts from Standard Chartered said in a note.

Additionally, a Politburo meeting in China sometime later this week to announce stimulus measures to beef up its stuttering economy is being looked forward to by investors, who by far, have not been optimistic about the country's recovery.

"Recent stimulus measures to boost consumption of automobile and electronics items failed to provide much conviction that they will be sufficient to uplift the downbeat growth conditions, with mounting hopes on the China Politburo meeting this week for more follow-through," Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst from IG said.

Elsewhere, political uncertainty in Thailand kept the baht and stocks on tenterhooks as hundreds of pro-democracy protesters gathered on Sunday to support Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward party, after opponents thwarted his latest efforts to become prime minister.

Thailand's baht <THB=TH> fell as much as 0.5% to trade at about 34.6 per dollar, even as its shares <.SETI> edged marginally higher.

Other Asian currencies such as the Malaysian ringgit <MYR=>, Singapore dollar <SGD=> and the Indonesian rupiah <IDR=> traded between flat and down 0.4%

The South Korean won <KRW=KFTC> bucked the overall trend to rise 0.1%.

Asian equities, however, traded mostly positively, with South Korea <.KS11>, Indonesia <.JKSE> and Malaysia <.KLSE> between 0.2% and 0.9% firmer.

Foreign exchange markets in the Philippines were shut due to the closure of public offices in the capital region, and trading resumes on Tuesday. The country's stocks <.PSI>, however, rose 0.2%.

Asian markets / Asian currencies / currencies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

31m | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

36m | Panorama
Stuffed Omelette - TK600

Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

1h | Food
Photo: Shah Rayeed Chowdhury

Delving into the art of travel wear

21h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

16h | TBS Stories
Poland seeking invade Belarus, says Putin

Poland seeking invade Belarus, says Putin

15h | TBS World
Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

14h | TBS Stories
"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

18h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price