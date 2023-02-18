Adani Green to disclose refinancing plan after fiscal year ends -sources

Reuters
18 February, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 11:02 am

FILE PHOTO: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 2, 2014. Picture taken April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Adani Green Energy has a refinancing plan which the Indian company will disclose after the fiscal year ends, an executive of the embattled Adani group told bondholders on a call on Thursday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Adani Group had hired banks to arrange calls with bond investors after it was caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks.

One of its subsidiaries, Adani Green Energy Limited Restricted Group, will refinance existing bonds through a 15-year amortizing private placement, the executive said, according to the sources.

Adani did not immediately respond to a comment request.

Adani Green Energy bonds due in 2024 and offering a 4.375% coupon XS2383328932=TE jumped on Thursday to 84.5 cents on the dollar from 75 a day earlier, according to Tradeweb data.

Other Adani Green Energy debt securities also posted gains.

Seven listed companies of the conglomerate have together lost about $120 billion in market value since a 24 Jan report by Hindenburg Research alleged the conglomerate improperly used offshore tax havens and manipulated stock, and flagged concerns over its high debt levels.

Adani has rejected the concerns and denied any wrongdoing.

Dollar bonds that Adani firms issued have dropped sharply in value over the past few weeks although they have pared back some losses in recent days.

Rating agencies S&P Global and Moody's this month revised their outlooks to negative from stable for some of the group's companies.

In a bid to calm investors, the conglomerate said earlier this week its companies faced no material refinancing risk or near-term liquidity issues.

World+Biz / South Asia

Adani Green Energy Lt / Adani Group

