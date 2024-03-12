Adani Green Energy operationalises 1,000 MW solar energy project in Gujarat

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India's largest and one of the world's leading renewable energy (RE) companies, has operationalised 1,000 MW of solar energy capacity at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat, which stands as the world's largest RE park.

This milestone brings AGEL's operational capacity to 9,478 MW, as the company pursues its ambitious target of reaching 45,000 MW by 2030.

AGEL accomplished this feat in less than 12 months of commencing work at Khavda. This involved installing approximately 2.4 million solar modules. The accelerated progress underscores AGEL's commitment to supporting India's objective of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Spanning a vast area of 538 square kilometers of barren land, the Khavda project is expected to be completed over the next five years, generating more than 15,200 green jobs.

Leveraging the proven project execution capabilities of Adani Infra, the technological capabilities of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), and the operational excellence of AIMSL, AGEL aims to replicate its success in constructing and operating India's first and the world's largest wind-solar hybrid cluster in Jaisalmer.

Innovative solutions are being deployed at Khavda to integrate sustainable practices.

AGEL has committed to deploying waterless cleaning robots for the entire solar capacity to address dust accumulation on panels to increase energy output and help conserve water in the arid Kutch region.

This initiative aligns with AGEL's goal of achieving water neutrality, which is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India's largest renewable energy company and a global player, is dedicated to facilitating the transition to clean energy. With a locked-in growth trajectory of up to 20.8 GW, AGEL currently operates the largest renewable portfolio in India, spanning 12 states.

The company focuses on leveraging technology to reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), making clean energy more accessible. AGEL's operating portfolio is certified as 'water positive' for plants exceeding 200 MW capacity, 'single-use plastic free', and 'zero waste-to-landfill', demonstrating its commitment to sustainable growth.

