German minister says further Strela missiles are on way to Ukraine

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 11:45 pm
A Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fires during anti-aircraft military drills in Volyn Region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released January 26, 2022. Press Service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
A Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fires during anti-aircraft military drills in Volyn Region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released January 26, 2022. Press Service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that after delays in deliveries, further supplies of Strela missiles, which had been in the inventories of the former Communist East German army, were on the way to Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Germany to stage a historic reversal of its policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, but the Ukrainian government has been frustrated by delays.

"I can clearly say that further Strela deliveries are on the way," Baerbock told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"We are one of the biggest weapons suppliers in this situation, it doesn't make us proud but it's what we must do to help Ukraine," she added.

She also said that a first flight carrying Ukrainian refugees from Moldova to Germany would take place on Friday or Saturday.

