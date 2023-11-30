German Federal prosecutor declines to investigate Myanmar atrocities

World+Biz

UNB
30 November, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 03:23 pm

Related News

German Federal prosecutor declines to investigate Myanmar atrocities

The German Federal Public Prosecutor informed Fortify Rights last month that it had declined to open an investigation primarily because of a lack of suspects present in Germany and under the belief that its investigation would duplicate the work that the Independent Investigative Mechanism on Myanmar (IIMM) is currently undertaking

UNB
30 November, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 03:23 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Federal Public Prosecutor General of Germany decided not to initiate an investigation into genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Myanmar alleged in a 215-page complaint filed in January by Fortify Rights and 16 individual complainants from Myanmar, said Fortify Rights in a statement released on Thursday from Bangkok.

The complaint, filed in January 2023 under the principle of universal jurisdiction against senior Myanmar military generals and others, focused on those responsible for committing genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes against the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017 and for crimes against humanity committed throughout the country since the Myanmar military launched a failing coup d'état in February 2021.

There is no reason to believe that this decision will hamper future universal jurisdiction complaints either in Germany or elsewhere, said Fortify Rights.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The prosecutor's decision is hugely disappointing," said Matthew Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Fortify Rights. "We remain confident in the evidence and legal arguments in the complaint, and indeed, the German Federal Prosecutor's office made clear that its decision was not based on the merits or strength of the evidence."

The German Federal Public Prosecutor informed Fortify Rights last month that it had declined to open an investigation primarily because of a lack of suspects present in Germany and under the belief that its investigation would duplicate the work that the Independent Investigative Mechanism on Myanmar (IIMM) is currently undertaking. 

"When we filed the complaint, we knew that Min Aung Hlaing and others responsible for atrocities in Myanmar weren't present in Germany. Such presence is not required for an investigation under German law. We didn't expect this factor to lead the prosecutor to fully decline any investigation into the evidence presented," said Matthew Smith.

"We know that the IIMM is diligently collecting and preserving evidence, and we expected German authorities to use and leverage the IIMM's work for future prosecutions in Germany. That is the point of the IIMM. Parts of this decision seem counter to the purpose of Germany's universal jurisdiction."

The Federal Prosecutor underscored the absence of Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and other named perpetrators in Germany as a decisive factor. However, history has shown that individuals responsible for atrocity crimes often elude custody until political winds and circumstances shift, leading to extraditions, trials, and convictions in courts of law, said Fortify Rights.

Under German law, there are limited opportunities to formally appeal the Prosecutor's discretionary decision not to investigate or prosecute based on Section 153f of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, advocates in Germany, such as at the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), have recommended reforming the law to enable such reviews.

"While completely disappointing, the Prosecutor's decision underscores the urgent need for a truly international effort to prosecute the crimes unfolding in Myanmar," said Matthew Smith.

"We're grateful the Prosecutor clarified that the German government is cooperating with efforts to collect and preserve evidence of crimes in Myanmar and that the Prosecutor's decision was unrelated to the strength of the evidence submitted. We'll continue to pursue accountability for the heinous crimes committed in Myanmar, and we're already working on new strategies with survivors and others to that end. The team at Fortify Rights is growing and is more committed than ever to ending and remedying these horrors."

Approximately half of the 16 individual complainants who brought their cases to Germany with Fortify Rights survived the Rohingya genocide and Myanmar military-led "clearance operations" in Rakhine State in 2016 and 2017. The other half survived post-coup atrocities in states and regions throughout the country in 2021 and 2022.

In its statement released today, Fortify Rights noted the Myanmar military's "longstanding impunity for international crimes, including genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity" against "millions of innocent civilians." The statement concludes that "Fortify Rights is determined to pursue every means possible" to ensure that accountability "happens swiftly and efficiently."

 

South Asia

Myanmar / Germany

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustartion:TBS

Low tax-GDP ratio: Reluctant taxpayers, faulty structure

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

I am afraid even to post a thank you note on Facebook: Khadija

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Towards a brighter tomorrow: India's G20 presidency and the dawn of a new multilateralism

6h | Panorama
Mugger crocodiles are among the most docile crocodile species. Considered extinct, one was ‘rescued’ near Pabna in 2018, after 50 years. But rescued from what? PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

'Successfully rescued' or 'forcefully removed'? Reclaiming Bangladesh’s rivers prove difficult for crocodilians

6h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

First transatlantic flight using 100% green fuels to take off

First transatlantic flight using 100% green fuels to take off

2h | TBS Stories
Is behind the crisis is geopolitical instability and elections?

Is behind the crisis is geopolitical instability and elections?

3h | TBS Economy
Why is Google deleting inactive accounts?

Why is Google deleting inactive accounts?

16h | Tech Talk
Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

19h | TBS World