France grounds plane carrying 300 Indians over suspected 'human trafficking'

World+Biz

AFP
22 December, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 10:09 pm

Related News

France grounds plane carrying 300 Indians over suspected 'human trafficking'

AFP
22 December, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 10:09 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Nicaragua-bound plane carrying more than 300 Indian passengers has been grounded in France over suspected "human trafficking", authorities said Friday.

The aircraft carrying passengers "likely to be victims of human trafficking" was detained on Thursday after an anonymous tipoff, the Paris public prosecutor's office told AFP.

The plane had taken off from the United Arab Emirates.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The national anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO has taken over the investigation, prosecutors said.

The prefecture in the northeastern department of Marne said the A340, operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, "remained grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport following its landing".

The plane had been due to refuel and was carrying 303 Indian nationals, it said.

According to a source familiar with the case, the Indian passengers might have planned to travel to Central America in order to attempt illegal entry into the United States or Canada.

Top News

France / human trafficking / India / plane

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

9h | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

10h | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

7h | Panorama
Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

3h | TBS World
India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

1h | TBS World
Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

23h | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

1d | TBS SPORTS