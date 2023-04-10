Four killed in blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan's Quetta

World+Biz

Reuters
10 April, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 09:47 pm

Related News

Four killed in blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan's Quetta

Reuters
10 April, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 09:47 pm
A member of a crime scene unit surveys after a blast in Quetta, Pakistan April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A member of a crime scene unit surveys after a blast in Quetta, Pakistan April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Four people were killed and fifteen injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in a marketplace in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Monday, a hospital official said.

Separatist group the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the blast, which was the second attack in less than 24 hours on police in Quetta, located in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

In a statement, the group also said four people were killed, including two policemen.

"The Baloch Liberation Army accepts responsibility for this attack and we reiterate our commitment that all atrocities against the Baloch people will be held to account," Junaid Baloch, spokesperson for the BLA, said.

Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations, which was parked in Kandahari Bazar.

He said initial reports showed an improvised device containing four-to-five kilograms of explosive was planted in a motorcycle parked behind the vehicle and detonated remotely.

Two police officers who were sitting in the vehicle were among the dead, Zohaib Mohsin Baloch, senior superintendent of police operations, said.

Wasim Baig, a spokesperson for the Quetta hospital, told Reuters the number of injured had reached 15 in addition to the four dead.

Before Monday's attack, armed men on Sunday targeted personnel of the Police Eagle Squad in Quetta, killing two police officers and injuring another. One of the attackers was killed by police.

Balochistan is home to a number of China-backed economic projects under its belt and road initiative (BRI), against which some militants have been protesting.

Quetta has been dealing with a separatist ethnic insurgency, at the same time as Pakistan is dealing with unrelated violence carried out by Islamist militants.

Last week Pakistan launched a nationwide operation to try to root out Islamist militants.

Top News

Pakistan blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

10h | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

12h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Plastic Exchange Store: Bidyanondo's recipe for a plastic-free Saint Martin's Island

7h | Panorama
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

13h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Modi releases tiger census data

Modi releases tiger census data

3h | TBS World
Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

8h | TBS Stories
Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

9h | TBS Science
Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka