EU to ask China at UN to push Russia towards 'just peace' in Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
20 September, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 04:09 pm

Related News

EU to ask China at UN to push Russia towards 'just peace' in Ukraine

Reuters
20 September, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 04:09 pm
Photo: Collecetd
Photo: Collecetd

European Council President Charles Michel will ask China directly at the United Nations Security Council to do more to push Russia towards a "just peace" in Ukraine, according to his draft speech seen by Reuters at the UNGA.

At the Security Council meeting held on Wednesday during the annual high-level U.N. General Assembly in New York, Michel will call for "a just peace that respects the U.N. Charter and its core principles — the territorial integrity of a sovereign nation."

Michel will then turn directly to the Chinese delegation to say: "As responsible nations, let's join forces - to persuade Russia to end this criminal war that is hurting so many," the draft says.

China's Vice President Han Zheng is in New York for the annual gathering of world leaders for the UNGA, and is currently expected to attend the meeting of the 15-member council for China, diplomats said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is also expected to attend the council meeting.

China has abstained from votes by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly that overwhelmingly demanded that Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine and stop fighting. Russia invaded its neighbour in February 2022.

China's abstentions appeared to reflect a bid to stay on the diplomatic fence over the war in Ukraine. Beijing has said the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, but - in a nod to Russia's unease about NATO - believes all security concerns should be addressed.

EU-China / China-EU / Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict / EU / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

11h | Pursuit
Ahnaf Shahrier Rahman, the author in front of his university in Canada. Photo: Courtesy

Building dreams, memories and a home away from home

13h | Pursuit
When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn&#039;t want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom's basket of bread

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Azerbaijan launched ‘anti-terrorist activities’ against Armenians again

Azerbaijan launched ‘anti-terrorist activities’ against Armenians again

16m | TBS World
Don't expect prices to go down soon

Don't expect prices to go down soon

4h | TBS Insight
How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

2h | TBS SPORTS
Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

3h | TBS SPORTS