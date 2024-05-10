Elon Musk shares ‘what Earth looks like in radio frequency’

Elon Musk often takes to X to share posts that keep his followers engaged and amused. From giving a glimpse of his personal life to sharing opinions on current events to updating X users on what his companies are working on, the tech billionaire's posts often go viral. In his latest share, he posted a never-seen-before picture of Earth. The photo he shared shows what our home plant looks like in radio frequency.

"What Earth looks like in radio frequency from the ⁦Starlink⁩ direct to phone satellites," Elon Musk shared. The photo he posted shows crisscross lines of black and grey with white spots in between.

Take a look at this share by Elon Musk: