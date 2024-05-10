Elon Musk shares ‘what Earth looks like in radio frequency’

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
10 May, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 03:24 pm

Related News

Elon Musk shares ‘what Earth looks like in radio frequency’

Elon Musk's “What Earth looks like in radio frequency” post, shared on X, has gone viral with over 2.1 million views

Hindustan Times
10 May, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 03:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk often takes to X to share posts that keep his followers engaged and amused. From giving a glimpse of his personal life to sharing opinions on current events to updating X users on what his companies are working on, the tech billionaire's posts often go viral. In his latest share, he posted a never-seen-before picture of Earth. The photo he shared shows what our home plant looks like in radio frequency.

"What Earth looks like in radio frequency from the ⁦Starlink⁩ direct to phone satellites," Elon Musk shared. The photo he posted shows crisscross lines of black and grey with white spots in between.

Take a look at this share by Elon Musk:

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated over 1.2 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about Elon Musk's post?

"Like clothing fabric, many threads are interwoven together," wrote an X user.

"Wow, this is simply amazing," joined another.

"This view of Earth in radio frequency from @Starlink direct to phone satellites is truly mesmerising! It highlights the intricate web of connections and technology that envelop our planet. It's a powerful reminder of the immense capabilities we have to understand and communicate across vast distances. However, let's not forget the environmental impact of such advancements. As we revel in these images, let's also ensure that the technology driving them is sustainable and mindful of our planet's well-being. Balancing progress with environmental responsibility is key to a truly bright future for Earth and all its inhabitants," added a third.

Engineered by SpaceX, Starlink is "a high-speed internet around the world". According to the company's official website, "Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities enable ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters. Direct to Cell will also connect IoT devices with common LTE standards."

 
 

 

Elon Musk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

7h | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

8h | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

2d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

2d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

17h | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

6h | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

19h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

18h | Videos