Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland elected to UN Security Council

World+Biz

Reuters
09 June, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 09:37 pm

Related News

Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland elected to UN Security Council

Reuters
09 June, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 09:37 pm
General view of the United Nations Security Council meeting during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 23, 2021. John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS
General view of the United Nations Security Council meeting during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 23, 2021. John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS

The United Nations General Assembly elected Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland to the UN Security Council on Thursday for two-year term starting on 1 January, 2023.

All five countries ran unopposed for a spot on the 15-member body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security. They will replace India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.

To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups. But even if candidates are running unopposed in their group, they still need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the General Assembly.

Ecuador received 190 votes, Japan 184, Malta 185, Mozambique 192 and Switzerland 187.

The Security Council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions like imposing sanctions and authorizing use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members: the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia.

UN / UN Security Council / UN Security Council’s (UNSC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

12h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

14h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How will farms be in the future?

How will farms be in the future?

3h | Videos
What is budget?

What is budget?

3h | Videos
Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

3h | Videos
Whom will the tax structure hurt?

Whom will the tax structure hurt?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble