Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland elected to UN Security Council

General view of the United Nations Security Council meeting during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 23, 2021. John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS

The United Nations General Assembly elected Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland to the UN Security Council on Thursday for two-year term starting on 1 January, 2023.

All five countries ran unopposed for a spot on the 15-member body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security. They will replace India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.

To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups. But even if candidates are running unopposed in their group, they still need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the General Assembly.

Ecuador received 190 votes, Japan 184, Malta 185, Mozambique 192 and Switzerland 187.

The Security Council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions like imposing sanctions and authorizing use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members: the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia.