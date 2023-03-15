Cyclone Freddy kills 190 in Malawi as rain complicates rescue efforts

World+Biz

Reuters
15 March, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:51 am

Related News

Cyclone Freddy kills 190 in Malawi as rain complicates rescue efforts

Reuters
15 March, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:51 am
FILE PHOTO: Branches of trees sway as cyclone Freddy hits, in Quelimane, Zambezia, Mozambique, March 12, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. UNICEF Mozambique/2023/Alfredo Zuniga/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Branches of trees sway as cyclone Freddy hits, in Quelimane, Zambezia, Mozambique, March 12, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. UNICEF Mozambique/2023/Alfredo Zuniga/Handout via REUTERS

Cyclone Freddy, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere, has killed 190 people in Malawi after ripping through southern Africa for the second time in a month, Malawi's government said on Tuesday.

The district around the commercial hub of Blantyre was among the hardest-hit. Severe flooding and rain damaged roads and bridges, hampering relief operations.

Freddy has also left a trail of destruction in Mozambique, where it made landfall over the weekend. More than 22,000 people there were seeking shelter away from their homes.

The latest death toll in Malawi is a jump from 99 reported on Monday, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs said.

As heavy rains continued to pummel the country, 584 people have been injured and 37 are still missing, it said in a statement.

Grief-stricken families were seen waiting to collect the dead bodies of relatives from the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital mortuary in Blantyre.

Mudslides triggered by heavy rain have made it difficult to get relief to those affected, aid agencies said.

"It's a challenging operation in the sense that there's been incidents of mudslides and so people are getting stuck in those mud accumulations," said Estere Tsoka, emergency specialist at U.N. children's agency UNICEF in Malawi.

"People are trying to find a place to hang in there for some time."

Freddy pummelled central Mozambique on Saturday, ripping roofs off buildings and causing widespread flooding around the port of Quelimane before moving inland towards Malawi.

The full extent of the damage and loss of life in Mozambique is still becoming clear, but the overall death toll is now estimated at more than 220 in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar since Freddy first made landfall in February.

Alcidio Benjamim, a provincial manager for humanitarian organisation ForAfrika in Mozambique, told Reuters that Sofala and Zambezia provinces were badly affected in the latest hit. He said 22,000 people or 4,000 families were seeking shelter in Zambezia province at accommodation centres as of Monday.

"We are expecting that (those) numbers will increase because there are inaccessible areas due to the floods. Some vehicles can't go through the roads," Benjamim said.

Freddy could sweep through Zambezia province again, bringing more wind and rain. "We will know by tomorrow morning if it's more intense or not," Benjamim added.

Malawi / Cyclone Freddy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

13m | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

23m | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

21h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

15h | TBS Stories
Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

13h | TBS Today
Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

15h | TBS World
How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

16h | TBS Current Affairs

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 